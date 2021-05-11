Mexico's president says supports probe of two opposition governor candidates

MEXICO CITY, May 11 (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that he supports the Mexican attorney general office's (FGR) probe of two leading opposition gubernatorial candidates in the northern border state of Nuevo Leon ahead of June mid-term elections.

Adrian de la Garza from the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) is being investigated for vote buying and Samuel Garcia from the Citizen Movement party is being probed over allegedly suspect campaign financing, FGR said in a statement on Monday.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

