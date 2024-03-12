Mexico's president says Pemex's new refinery to start producing by early April

Adds details on refinery and energy policy in paragraphs 2-5

MEXICO CITY, March 12 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex expects its Olmeca refinery to start production by early April, ramping up to 164,000 barrels per day (bpd) of gasoline and 130,000 bpd of diesel by September, a presentation shared by the country's president showed on Tuesday.

The new refinery in the port of Dos Bocas, in the southeastern state of Tabasco, has a capacity to process 340,000 bpd of crude oil.

Previous start dates have been missed and costs have more than doubled from the initial $8 billion estimated by the government.

Mexico imports much of the gasoline it uses domestically - despite being a producer of crude oil - but the president has vowed to wean the country off imports.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said during his regular morning press conference he had spoken to his team about other options to bring the country closer to energy self-sufficiency, including buying or building another refinery, and investing in the six local refineries to increase output.

