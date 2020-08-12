US Markets
STZ

Mexico's President says no federal permits for Constellation brewery

Contributor
Anthony Esposito Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that no permits from the federal government will be given to U.S. brewer Constellation Brands to build a more than $1 billion brewery in the northern border city of Mexicali.

MEXICO CITY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that no permits from the federal government will be given to U.S. brewer Constellation Brands STZ.N to build a more than $1 billion brewery in the northern border city of Mexicali.

The brewery project was rejected in a public referendum, promoted by Lopez Obrador and blemished by low voter turn out. Opponents of the project have said the plant poses a threat to the local water supply in the desert region.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STZ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular