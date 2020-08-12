Mexico's President says no federal permits for Constellation brewery

MEXICO CITY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that no permits from the federal government will be given to U.S. brewer Constellation Brands STZ.N to build a more than $1 billion brewery in the northern border city of Mexicali.

The brewery project was rejected in a public referendum, promoted by Lopez Obrador and blemished by low voter turn out. Opponents of the project have said the plant poses a threat to the local water supply in the desert region.

