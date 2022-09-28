Mexico's president says dozens of companies owe a total $4.9 bln in taxes

Lula widens lead over Bolsonaro a week ahead of Brazilian vote

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The latest in Latin American politics today:

Mexico president says dozens of companies owe a total $4.9 bln in taxes

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said the country was reviewing taxes owed by dozens of national and international companies for a total of around 100 billion pesos ($4.93 billion).

"There are about 20 to 30 (companies)," said Lopez Obrador in a regular news conference. "We're going to have a review. In some cases it's because audits hadn't been carried out, or they hadn't been notified."

The president said he had met with leaders of Mexico's tax authority SAT the day before and that he would meet with more members of the body this week or next.

SAO PAULO - Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has widened his lead over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to 13 percentage points less than one week ahead of the presidential election, according to a new Genial/Quaest poll.

Recent polls indicate that Lula could beat his far-right populist rival in the first round, scheduled for Oct. 2.

The new survey put support for Lula at 46% in the first-round vote against 33% for Bolsonaro, compared to 44% for Lula and 34% for Bolsonaro a week earlier.

CARACAS - Venezuelan business owners struggling to get access to credit amid their country's continued economic crisis are seeking loans through foreign banks, business people and finance industry sources told Reuters.

Local banks in the South American country offer few loans to the private sector because of efforts by Nicolas Maduro's government to lower inflation by increasing the supply of foreign cash, limiting the expansion of credit, reducing public spending and raising taxes.

Large companies in need of financing have begun seeking loans from foreign banks with local partners or connections, private sector and finance sources said.

