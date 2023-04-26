News & Insights

US Markets

Mexico's president says doing well after 'complicated' COVID-19 infection

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

April 26, 2023 — 07:16 pm EDT

Written by Anthony Esposito for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a video posted online that he is doing well after a bout with COVID-19, which became "complicated."

Lopez Obrador said he briefly blacked out in a meeting in Yucatan state but that he did not lose consciousness, after which he was flown to Mexico City. He added that his heart and brain had not been affected by what is his third-known COVID-19 diagnosis.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Writing by Kylie Madry)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.