Mexico's president says doing well after 'complicated' COVID-19 infection

MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a video posted online that he is doing well after a bout with COVID-19, which became "complicated."

Lopez Obrador said he briefly blacked out in a meeting in Yucatan state but that he did not lose consciousness, after which he was flown to Mexico City. He added that his heart and brain had not been affected by what is his third-known COVID-19 diagnosis.

