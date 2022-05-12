US Markets
Mexico's president says BlackRock CEO invited him to New York to discuss investments

Kylie Madry Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

MEXICO CITY, May 12 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday that BlackRock Inc's BLK.N Chief Executive Larry Fink invited him to visit New York in September to discuss investments.

Asked in a regular news conference about his meeting with Fink the day before, Lopez Obrador said the two had agreed that Mexico has "unbeatable" conditions for foreign investments.

