Mexico's president says BlackRock CEO invited him to New York to discuss investments

MEXICO CITY, May 12 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday that BlackRock Inc's BLK.N Chief Executive Larry Fink invited him to visit New York in September to discuss investments.

Asked in a regular news conference about his meeting with Fink the day before, Lopez Obrador said the two had agreed that Mexico has "unbeatable" conditions for foreign investments.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.