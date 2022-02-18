US Markets

Mexico's president says avocado export suspension to U.S. could be resolved Friday

Anthony Esposito Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that a suspension of Mexican avocado exports to the United States could be resolved as soon as Friday.

"I have information that possibly today the issue surrounding avocados will be resolved," Lopez Obrador said at a regular news conference.

U.S. imports of new Mexican avocado harvests will stay suspended for "as long as necessary" to ensure the safety of U.S. inspectors who were threatened verbally in Mexico's western Michoacan state, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Monday.

