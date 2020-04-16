Mexico's president, central bank butt heads over forex gains transfer

Adds statement from central bank governor's meeting

MEXICO CITY, April 16 (Reuters) - The Mexican central bank on Thursday pushed back at a request from the president to speed up transfers to the government of gains from foreign exchange fluctuations that would normally be due next year.

Following a meeting between President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Central Bank Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon, the bank underscored the importance of following established "procedures and times" for handing over its surplus.

The government has tended to help reduce public debt using the gains, or surplus, made on the central bank's dollar reserves from a depreciation in the peso.

Mexico's peso has lost almost 26% against the dollar in 2020 as the novel coronavirus roiled international markets, making it the third most depreciated emerging market currency this year.

In early April, the exchange rate hit a new record low of 25.7387 pesos per dollar, according to data from Refinitiv Eikon.

Since his election campaign, Lopez Obrador has vowed to respect the autonomy of the Bank of Mexico but has nevertheless regularly expressed opinions on how the central bank should act.

"We respect the autonomy of the Bank of Mexico, but hopefully there isn't a bet on wanting to stabilize the peso, wanting to stop the depreciation of the peso by injecting dollars from our reserve because they'll be swallowed," Lopez Obrador said recently. "It's not going to work."

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez, Miguel Angel Gutierrez, Dave Graham and Abraham Gonzalez; Writing by Drazen Jorgic and Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Richard Chang)

