Mexico's president beats central bank announcing rate hike to 6.5%

MEXICO CITY, March 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank on Thursday voted to raise its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 6.5%, a decision that was unexpectedly announced hours ahead of schedule by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The unanimous decision by the Bank of Mexico's five-member board was in line with a Reuters poll of analysts which forecast the bank would set a rate of 6.5%, the seventh hike in a row.

The bank said it based its decision on the tightening of global monetary and financial conditions, and the prevailing uncertainty and rising inflationary pressure linked to geopolitical conflict, in an apparent nod to the war in Ukraine.

"The balance of risks for the trajectory of inflation within the forecast horizon has deteriorated and remains biased to the upside," the bank said in its policy statement.

Earlier, while speaking about inflation, Lopez Obrador noted the U.S. Federal Reserve had last week raised its key lending rate for the first time since 2018, then said Mexico's central bank had voted to hike its benchmark rate by 50 basis points.

"We're going to have an interest rate of 6.5 (percent)," he said, speaking at a regular morning news conference. "The Bank of Mexico took the decision yesterday unanimously, and we respect the Bank of Mexico's autonomy."

The bank declined to comment on the unexpected announcement. The president's office did not reply to a request for comment on whether Lopez Obrador had spoken in error.

The peso currency MXN= extended its gains against the dollar shortly after the president made his remarks.

Gabriela Siller, an economist at Banco Base, said revealing the rate decision in advance would be unprecedented and a "scandal" that raised questions about the bank's autonomy.

Mexico is currently holding its annual banking convention in Acapulco, with top finance officials due to attend, including the new governor of the central bank, Victoria Rodriguez.

The central bank board's policymaking decision, which normally takes place on Wednesday evening, was moved forward a few hours to help with the arrangements for the convention, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The bank declined to comment.

