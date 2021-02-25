Mexico's president asks for probe into federal audit office

MEXICO CITY, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he had asked the lower house of Congress to investigate the federal audit office (ASF) after the ASF reported that his decision to cancel an airport had been costly to taxpayers.

The ASF this week retracted the report that found Lopez Obrador's 2018 decision to cancel the partly-built airport in Mexico City had cost 332 billion pesos ($16 billion), saying its study had inconsistencies and methodological flaws.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito)

