Mexico's peso slides 2.5%, battered by market mayhem

Updates with peso breaking 19/dollar barrier, context

MEXICO CITY, March 15 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso fell by as much as 2.5% versus the dollar on Wednesday, passing the 19 pesos per dollar mark as concerns over the global banking sector deepened after Credit Suisse shares hit a record low in a rout of European bank stocks.

The peso's losses wiped out gains made by the currency on Tuesday, when it closed at 18.59 per dollar.

Credit Suisse shares dropped by as much as 30% at one point Wednesday, leading a 7% decline in the European banking index as trader concerns about the sector deepened.

"Caution is increasing in Europe, where trading in seven banks was suspended," analysts at Mexico's Monex Grupo Financiero said in a research note.

On Monday, the peso saw its steepest slide since June 2022, at one point stumbling by more than 3.5% against the dollar, as markets were roiled by U.S. bank failures, particularly the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank.

On Tuesday, Moody's changed its outlook on the U.S. banking system to "negative," citing heightened risks amid fears of bank-run contagion.

(Writing by Dave Graham and Kylie Madry; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.