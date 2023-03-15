US Markets

Mexico's peso down 2% as banking fears roil markets

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

March 15, 2023 — 08:34 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, March 15 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso traded down 2% versus the dollar in early dealing on Wednesday as concerns over the global banking sector persisted following Silicon Valley Bank's sudden collapse last week.

(Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.