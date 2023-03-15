Mexico's peso down 2% as banking fears roil markets

MEXICO CITY, March 15 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso traded down 2% versus the dollar in early dealing on Wednesday as concerns over the global banking sector persisted following Silicon Valley Bank's sudden collapse last week.

