Mexico's peso currency deepens losses to hit new historic low
MEXICO CITY, March 23 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso currency deepened losses on Monday to a hit new historic low, trading above 25 pesos per U.S. dollar for the first time and marking a new blow to the country's slumping economy.
Trading on Monday marks the 16th straight session that the currency has weakened. Over that time, the peso has been the most battered emerging market currency. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Richard Chang) ((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: MEXICO PESO/ (UPDATE 1)
