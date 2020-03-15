US Markets

Mexico's peso climbs over 1% vs dollar after Fed announcement

Noe Torres Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

MEXICO CITY, March 15 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso rose more than 1% versus the dollar in Asian trading after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Sunday cut interest rates and announced a series of coordinated measures to contain the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

