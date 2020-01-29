US Markets

Mexico's Pemex wants to operate Zama as its block holds most of the oil

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos would like to run the operations in a major offshore oil area discovered by a consortium of private companies when development eventually begins, the company's chief executive said on Wednesday.

Oil

