Mexico's Pemex wants to operate Zama as its block holds most of the oil

Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos would like to run the operations in a major offshore oil area discovered by a consortium of private companies when development eventually begins, the company's chief executive said on Wednesday.
