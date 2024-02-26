Mexico's Pemex ups January production - including fuel oil - in domestic refineries

MEXICO CITY, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Mexican state energy company Pemex upped production in its six domestic refineries by double digit rates in January, its latest data showed, although this also yielded high levels of dirty fuel oil.

Pemex processed 954,085 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil, data released late on Friday showed, 14% more than in the same month last year and 20% more than in the average of last year.

Running at just over half of capacity, however, Pemex refineries struggled to efficiently process the country's flagship heavy Maya crude.

Again, they produced large amounts of fuel oil in January despite multi-million dollar investments: 312,000 bpd, 8% more than in the same month last year.

Mexico uses fuel oil, a sludge-like product, mainly for electricity generation. It has few other uses and is considered especially bad for air quality when burnt because of its high sulfur content.

In January, the refineries produced 307,693 bpd of gasoline and 192,892 bpd of diesel, 3% and 41% more than the same month a year earlier.

Pemex did not explain the reasons for changes in production numbers. In general, diesel is easier to refine than gasoline; Mexico continues to import large quantities of gasoline to meet domestic demand.

While gasoline and diesel imports have decreased during the administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the country is still far away from reaching the "energy sovereignty" he has promised.

Pemex imported 340,000 bpd of gasoline in January and 100,826 bpd of diesel, 9% and 40% less than in the same month a year earlier.

Crude oil, condensate and gas liquid gas production combined was 1.98 million bpd, down from 2.04 million.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez Editing by Ros Russell)

((Stefanie.Eschenbacher@thomsonreuters.com;))

