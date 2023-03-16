Mexico's Pemex to lift crude processing to 1.2 mln bpd this year

Updates with quote, current crude processing

MEXICO CITY, March 16 (Reuters) - Mexican state-run oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, also known as Pemex, expects to increase its crude processing to 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, Energy Minister Rocio Nahle said Thursday.

The rise from 922,000 bpd processed currently would come from Mexico's six active refineries along with Pemex's refinery in Deer Park, Texas, Nahle said at President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's regular news conference.

"Our commitment is to process 1.2 million barrels (per day) this year," she said.

Nahle added that the Olmeca refinery, which she has previously said will begin to process crude oil in July, is expected to help Mexico become self-sufficient in gasoline and diesel in 2024.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Kylie Madry)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.