US Markets

Mexico's Pemex to lift crude processing to 1.2 mln bpd this year

Credit: REUTERS/GUSTAVO GRAF

March 16, 2023 — 10:25 am EDT

Written by Ana Isabel Martinez for Reuters ->

Updates with quote, current crude processing

MEXICO CITY, March 16 (Reuters) - Mexican state-run oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, also known as Pemex, expects to increase its crude processing to 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, Energy Minister Rocio Nahle said Thursday.

The rise from 922,000 bpd processed currently would come from Mexico's six active refineries along with Pemex's refinery in Deer Park, Texas, Nahle said at President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's regular news conference.

"Our commitment is to process 1.2 million barrels (per day) this year," she said.

Nahle added that the Olmeca refinery, which she has previously said will begin to process crude oil in July, is expected to help Mexico become self-sufficient in gasoline and diesel in 2024.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Kylie Madry)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsEnergyOil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.