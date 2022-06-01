US Markets

Mexico's Pemex to launch $2 bln debt swap Thursday -source

Ana Isabel Martinez Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

MEXICO CITY, June 1 (Reuters) - Mexico's state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) plans to launch a $2 billion-issue of global unsecured notes Thursday, due 2029, according to a source familiar with the deal, adding it would use the funds to pay bills to suppliers and contractors.

The deal, handled by Citigroup as the sole underwriter, will apply to a limited group of institutional investors, the source said. Citi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"It is not open to the entire market," the source said.

Pemex on Tuesday announced the issuance of notes with a coupon of 8.75%. It did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Pemex owes a little more than $13.5 billion to providers in bills that have accumulated over the years.

S&P Global Ratings assigned a 'BBB' rating to Pemex's proposed senior unsecured note issue following the announcement Tuesday.

Pemex, which has an implicit guarantee from the government for its debt, has $109 billion in financial debt, according to its latest quarterly results.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by David Gregorio)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

