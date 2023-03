MEXICO CITY, March 16 (Reuters) - Mexican state-run oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, also known as Pemex, expects to increase its crude processing to 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, Energy Minister Rocio Nahle said Thursday.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Kylie Madry)

