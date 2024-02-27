Mexico's Pemex swings to profits in Q4

Adds details from results

MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex reported a fourth quarter net profit of 106.9 billion pesos, versus a net loss of 95.5 billion pesos in the year earlier period, due to lower costs and taxes, the company said in a filing released on Tuesday.

Pemex posted revenues of 425.5 billion pesos in the October-to-December period last year, according to the filing.

The producer's total financial debt reached $106.1 billion at the end of 2023, while its crude oil and condensate production - the company's main source of income - reached 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd).

Pemex is the world's most indebted oil company, and 2023 marked the fifth year under the administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has made domestic refining a top priority for the national producer.

The Mexican government gave Pemex 127.7 billion pesos in financial support last year.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

