Mexico's Pemex sets February Maya price for international buyers

MEXICO CITY, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex announced on Friday its revised February term pricing formulas for crude oil shipped to customers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

The following table lists adjustments to price constants for Pemex's flagship Maya heavy crude, as well as its Isthmus and Olmeca grades, to buyers in the Americas, Europe and Asia:

DESTINATION JAN CONSTANT FEB CONSTANT ---------------- ---------------- --------------- U.S. Gulf Coast, The Americas' Atlantic Coast, The Caribbean Maya crude -16.65 -16.70 Isthmus crude -10.75 -11.05 Olmeca crude -8.00 -7.45 U.S. West Coast, The Americas' Pacific Coast Maya crude -8.90 -10.55 Isthmus crude -12.15 -12.15 Europe and the Middle East Maya crude -15.15 -16.65 Isthmus crude -13.40 -14.10 Olmeca crude -7.20 -7.90 India Maya crude -16.70 -17.90 Isthmus crude -17.55 -19.10 Olmeca crude -11.15 -12.75 Far East Maya crude -8.25 -9.00 Isthmus crude -4.75 -5.80 ---------------- ---------------- --------------- (Reporting by David Alire Garcia Editing by Chris Reese) ((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

