Mexico's Pemex sets February Maya price for international buyers

Credit: REUTERS/LUIS CORTES

January 13, 2023 — 07:06 pm EST

Written by David Alire Garcia for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex announced on Friday its revised February term pricing formulas for crude oil shipped to customers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

The following table lists adjustments to price constants for Pemex's flagship Maya heavy crude, as well as its Isthmus and Olmeca grades, to buyers in the Americas, Europe and Asia:

DESTINATION

JAN CONSTANT

FEB CONSTANT

----------------

----------------

---------------

U.S. Gulf Coast, The Americas' Atlantic Coast, The Caribbean

Maya crude

-16.65

-16.70

Isthmus crude

-10.75

-11.05

Olmeca crude

-8.00

-7.45

U.S. West Coast, The Americas' Pacific Coast

Maya crude

-8.90

-10.55

Isthmus crude

-12.15

-12.15

Europe and the Middle East

Maya crude

-15.15

-16.65

Isthmus crude

-13.40

-14.10

Olmeca crude

-7.20

-7.90

India

Maya crude

-16.70

-17.90

Isthmus crude

-17.55

-19.10

Olmeca crude

-11.15

-12.75

Far East

Maya crude

-8.25

-9.00

Isthmus crude

-4.75

-5.80

----------------

----------------

---------------

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia Editing by Chris Reese)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

