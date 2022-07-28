Mexico's Pemex sees quarterly profit jump ninefold to $6.5 bln

Adds comparisons to 2021, details and background

MEXICO CITY, July 28 (Reuters) - Mexican national oil company Pemex reported on Thursday itssecond-quarter net profit jumped more than nine-fold to $6.53 billion due in part to higher sales plus tax benefits.

Revenue for the company, formally known as Petroleos Mexicanos,soared nearly 89% to 655.2 billion pesos.

Meanwhile, debt during the three-month period ending in June held steady at $108.1 billion.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has pumped billions of dollars in financial support for the company to fulfill his pledge of growing domestic production of motor fuels by refining more of Pemex's crude oil production at home during his six-year term, which ends in 2024.

The company noted in its second-quarter report, however, that it did not receive any help from the government to cover debt payments during the period.

($1 = 20.1353 pesos at end-June)

