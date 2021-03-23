Banking

Mexico's Pemex says will focus on refinancing regular debt payments

Contributor
Ana Isabel Martinez Reuters
Published

Mexican national oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) said on Tuesday it will focus on refinancing the firm's amortization payments while it seeks to maintain its policy of no new net debt through 2024.

MEXICO CITY, March 23 (Reuters) - Mexican national oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) said on Tuesday it will focus on refinancing the firm's amortization payments while it seeks to maintain its policy of no new net debt through 2024.

Pemex added it will seek to keep up a regular presence in U.S. dollar and euro debt markets this year, according to a statement.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez Editing by Chris Reese)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets Energy

Latest Banking Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular