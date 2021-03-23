Mexico's Pemex says will focus on refinancing regular debt payments

MEXICO CITY, March 23 (Reuters) - Mexican national oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) said on Tuesday it will focus on refinancing the firm's amortization payments while it seeks to maintain its policy of no new net debt through 2024.

Pemex added it will seek to keep up a regular presence in U.S. dollar and euro debt markets this year, according to a statement.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez Editing by Chris Reese)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.