Mexico's Pemex says operations normal after cyber attack

MEXICO CITY, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Mexico's state oil firm Pemex said on Monday that attempted cyber attacks the day before were "neutralized" in a timely matter and affected less than 5% of its computers.

Operations were normal, and oil production and storage were unaffected, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Sandra Maler)

