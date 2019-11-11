US Markets

Mexico's Pemex says operations normal after cyber attack

Daina Beth Solomon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Mexico's state oil firm Pemex said on Monday that attempted cyber attacks the day before were "neutralized" in a timely matter and affected less than 5% of its computers.

Operations were normal, and oil production and storage were unaffected, the company said in a statement.

