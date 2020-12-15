US Markets

Mexico's Pemex says it will cover short-term financial liabilities worth $4.85 bln

Contributor
Mexico City newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

Mexico's state-oil giant Petroleos Mexicanos [PEMX.UL] (Pemex) said on Tuesday it carried out a debt operation that would allow it to cover short-term financial liabilities worth 96 billion pesos ($4.85 billion).

Adds context, quote

MEXICO CITY, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Mexico's state-oil giant Petroleos Mexicanos PEMX.UL(Pemex) said on Tuesday it carried out a debt operation that would allow it to cover short-term financial liabilities worth 96 billion pesos ($4.85 billion).

The operation will give the ailing oil company some relief over the coming months, but it still needs to find billions of dollars more over the coming years to repay bond holders.

"This financial operation is part of a set of steps Pemex took since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis to mitigate the drop in income while not increasing public debt beyond the ceiling approved by the federal congress," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Mexico City newsroom; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Richard Chang)

((drazen.jorgic@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: drazen.jorgic.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Energy

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular