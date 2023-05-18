Mexico's Pemex says fire at Salina Cruz refinery under control

Adds comment from Pemex

MEXICO CITY, May 18 (Reuters) - A fire at the Salina Cruz refinery belonging to Mexican state oil company Pemex is under control, the company said in a tweet on Thursday, adding an emergency plan had been put in place to tame the blaze.

Workers were evacuated and no people were no injured, according to a Red Cross report seen by Reuters.

Two government sources told Reuters there was no impact on production from the refinery, which has a capacity to process 330,000 barrels per day of crude.

Images on social media showed a long column of fire at the plant, Pemex's biggest facility, as workers fled the site. Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of the images.

Pemex said it is still analyzing the causes of the fire.

(Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz and Diego Ore, Writing by Valentine Hilaire, Editing by Daina Beth Solomon and Sarah Morland)

