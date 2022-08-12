Mexico's Pemex requests $6.5 bln more funding for 'Dos Bocas' refinery - documents, source

By Adriana Barrera and Ana Isabel Martinez

MEXICO CITY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Mexico's state-oil company Pemex requested this week almost $6.5 billion in additional funding from the government to pay for works at the 'Dos Bocas' refinery this year, according to a document and two sources familiar with the matter.

The additional funding is to cover works not initially included in the project's proposal, higher construction and startup costs, according to the document and sources.

