Mexico's Pemex reports narrower third-quarter loss of $2.58 bln

By Ana Isabel Martinez and Adriana Barrera

MEXICO CITY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex reported on Friday its third quarter net loss narrowed to $2.58 billion (52.0 billion pesos), due in large part to increased sales costs as well as currency exchange losses as the peso weakened against the dollar.

The loss in the year-ago period totaled 77.2 billion pesos.

Pemex, officially known as Petroleos Mexicanos, saw its revenue reach 602 billion pesos in the July-to-September period.

The Mexican oil giant's total financial debt reached $105 billion during the quarter, down from $108 billion in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, Pemex's crude oil output rose slightly in the quarter to average 1.764 million barrels per day (bpd).

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has pumped billions of dollars in support for the company to fulfill his pledge of growing domestic production of motor fuels by refining more of Pemex's crude oil production at home during his term.

Oil production costs for Pemex this year rose by about a quarter to $18.38 a barrel, compared to average costs last year, due to an increase in contributions to state coffers, Chief Executive Octavio Romero said earlier this week.

In recent months, the Pemex also faced increased scrutiny of its environmental record after scientists detected two massive methane leaks in December and August from one of its largest offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico.

Pemex disputed the volume of methane released into the atmosphere but did not report the incident despite what experts said was a legal obligation to do so.

Lopez Obrador formally opened a major oil refinery in July, a signature project for the leftist leader who argues it will help the country cut its dependence on foreign gasoline and diesel supplies. But officials said it will not start production until next year.

($1 = 20.1271 pesos by end-September)

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Adriana Barrera; Additional reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Christian Plumb and Deepa Babington)

