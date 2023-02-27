Mexico's Pemex reports narrower fourth quarter loss

MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex reported on Monday a narrower fourth quarter net loss of 172.4 billion pesos, compared to the 194.4 billion peso net loss recorded during the same period a year earlier, the company said in a filing.

Pemex, officially known as Petroleos Mexicanos, posted revenues of 519.3 billion pesos in the October-to-December period last year.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Adriana Barrera; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

