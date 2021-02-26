Mexico's Pemex reports fourth-quarter profit of over $6 billion

US Markets

MEXICO CITY, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Mexico's state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) reported on Friday a fourth-quarter 2020 net profit of 124.28 billion pesos ($6.23 billion), helped by currency appreciation, lower imports and tax benefits.

It marked a second consecutive quarter of net profit.

"It's a great achievement," said Octavio Romero Oropeza, chief executive officer, in a call with investors.

Pemex also reported total income of 248.90 billion pesos for the fourth quarter, down 22% from the same quarter last year.

($1= 19.9500 pesos at end-December)

