Mexico's Pemex reports fourth quarter profit of over $6 billion
MEXICO CITY, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Mexico's state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) reported on Friday a 2020 fourth quarter net profit of 124.28 billion pesos ($6.23 billion) and a total income of 248.90 billion pesos.
($1= 19.9500 pesos at end-December)
(Reporting by Adriana Barrera and Stefanie Eschenbacher)
((Stefanie.Eschenbacher@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.