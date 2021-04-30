Mexico's Pemex reports $1.8 bln first-quarter loss

Adds details

MEXICO CITY, April 30 (Reuters) - Mexico's state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) reported on Friday a 2021 first-quarter net loss of 37.297 billion pesos ($1.8 billion) after two consecutive quarters of net profits boosted by currency gains.

The latest results compare with a net loss of 562.130 billion pesos for the year-ago quarter.

Financial debt at the world's most indebted state oil company, whose bonds worth tens of billions of dollars are held by investors worldwide, reached $113.9 billion at the end of the quarter.

Pemex's total income during the quarter was 317.553 billion pesos ($15.7 billion).

($1= 20.4200 pesos at end-March)

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera and Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Richard Chang)

