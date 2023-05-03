News & Insights

Mexico's Pemex reports $3.15 bln profit in first quarter

May 03, 2023 — 11:42 am EDT

Written by Ana Isabel Martinez and Adriana Barrera for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, May 3 (Reuters) - Mexican national oil company Pemex posted a first quarter net profit of 56.75 billion pesos ($3.15 billion), the state-owned company reported in a filing with Mexico's main stock exchange on Wednesday.

Revenues during the first three months of the year totaled 418.44 billion pesos, according to the company's filing.

($1 = 18.0201 pesos by end-March)

