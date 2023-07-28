Mexico's Pemex reports $1.49 bln net profit, $110.5 bln financial debt

Adds financial debt, ratings context and government support in paragraphs 3-7

MEXICO CITY, July 28 (Reuters) - Mexican national energy company Pemex reported a 25.439 billion peso ($1.49 billion) second-quarter net profit on Friday, according to a filing with the local stock exchange.

Revenues for the company during the April-to-June period totaled 414.156 billion pesos.

Pemex, one of the world's most indebted energy companies, closed the second quarter with $110.5 billion of financial debt.

The firm received 64.9 billion pesos in government support on July 26 to "strengthen its financial situation," the statement showed, but nothing for debt amortization payments during the second quarter.

Resource nationalist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has staked his reputation on reviving Pemex.

Earlier this month, Moody's Investors Service changed its outlook on Pemex's credit ratings to negative from stable.

The ratings agencyargued Pemex had been unable to increase capital investments and improve its financial and operating performance as a result of liquidity constraints.

Pemex bonds are already rated speculative grade, or junk, by two out of the three major ratings agencies.

($1 = 17.1156 pesos at end-June)

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Adriana Barrera; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Stefanie.Eschenbacher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.