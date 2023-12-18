Mexico's Pemex renews $8.3 bln in credit lines

Updates with additional information

MEXICO CITY, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex said on Monday it had renewed $8.3 billion in syndicated credit lines.

Pemex, one of the most heavily-indebted state energy companies in the world, said in a filing that $1.8 billion of the credit lines expired in 2024 and $6.5 billion in 2026.

The renewal process, carried out with Mexico's finance ministry, was led by Bank of America, Bank of China, BBVA, Citi, J.P. Morgan, Mizuho, Scotiabank and SMBC, Pemex said.

The finance ministry said in a statement last week that in 2024 it would continue its oil hedging program, whose cost in recent years has exceeded $1 billion.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sarah Morland)

