Mexico's Pemex reaches 'favorable' agreement with workers, president says

Adds context on pensions, debt in paragraphs 3-5

MEXICO CITY, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Mexican state energy company Pemex has reached an agreement over pay that is "favorable" for oil workers, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday.

Salaries and pension obligations have added to the oil and gas company's debt challenges.

Backed by an implicit government guarantee, Pemex is one of the largest employers in Mexico, as well as the world's most indebted energy company.

Pemex negotiated most of its pensions with the powerful oil workers' union years ago, when oil prices were higher and life expectancy was lower.

But over the past decade and a half, crude output has fallen while the company's liabilities mounted.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes and Stefanie Eschenbacher)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.