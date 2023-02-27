Mexico's Pemex posts narrower fourth-quarter loss of $8.8 bln

Adds conversion to U.S. dollars, details on debt, output

MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex on Monday reported a narrower fourth-quarter net loss of 172.4 billion pesos ($8.84 billion), the company said in a filing, as the ailing firm struggles with massive debt and stagnant output even as oil prices remain high.

The quarterly loss compares to an upwardly revised loss of 194.4 billion pesos during the same three-month period a year earlier.

Pemex, officially known as Petroleos Mexicanos, posted revenues of 519.3 billion pesos during the October-to-December period last year.

The heavily-indebted national oil company said its financial debt reached $107.7 billion at the end of 2022, while its crude oil and condensate production stood at 1.79 million barrels per day during the fourth quarter.

($1 = 19.5089 pesos at end-December)

