Mexico's Pemex posts 124 bln pesos 4th-qtr loss
MEXICO CITY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex on Monday reported a fourth quarter net loss of 124 billion pesos ($6 billion), compared to the 96 billion pesos net profit recorded the same period a year earlier.
Pemex, officially known as Petroleos Mexicanos PEMX.UL, reported revenues of 447 billion pesos in the October-to-December period last year.
($1 = 20.5075 pesos at end-December)
