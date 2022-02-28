US Markets

Mexico's Pemex posts 124 bln pesos 4th-qtr loss

Contributors
Noe Torres Reuters
Valentine Hilaire Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUIS CORTES

Mexican state oil company Pemex on Monday reported a fourth quarter net loss of 124 billion pesos ($6 billion), compared to the 96 billion pesos net profit recorded the same period a year earlier.

MEXICO CITY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex on Monday reported a fourth quarter net loss of 124 billion pesos ($6 billion), compared to the 96 billion pesos net profit recorded the same period a year earlier.

Pemex, officially known as Petroleos Mexicanos PEMX.UL, reported revenues of 447 billion pesos in the October-to-December period last year.

($1 = 20.5075 pesos at end-December)

(Reporting by Noe Torres and Valentine Hilaire; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular