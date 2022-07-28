Mexico's Pemex posts $6.5 bln second-quarter profit

MEXICO CITY, July 28 (Reuters) - Mexican national oil company Pemex on Thursday reported a 131.5 billion peso ($6.53 billion) second-quarter net profit, according to a filing with the local stock exchange.

Revenue for the company during the period totaled 655.2 billion pesos.

($1 = 20.1353 pesos at end-June)

(Reporting by Noe Torres, Adriana Barrera and Valentine Hilaire; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

