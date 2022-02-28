Mexico's Pemex posts $6 bln 4th-qtr loss, reversal from year-ago

Adds details from report, background

MEXICO CITY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex reported a $6.05 billion fourth quarter net loss on Monday, in a swing from the same period a year earlier, driven by currency exchange losses during the quarter plus a higher tax bill.

Pemex posted a nearly $5 million profit in the year-ago period.

Revenue for the state-run company rose almost 80% in the last three months of 2021, boosted by a jump in domestic sales and export sales.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has pledged to revive Pemex, the world's most indebted state oil company, and has pumped billions of dollars in financial support to the company.

Pemex said in December it would continue to cut crude exports this year and could suspend them altogether in 2023 as it works to meet the government's target of refining all of its oil domestically.

In January, it took complete ownership of the 340,000-barrels per day (bpd) Deer Park refinery in Texas and said it would to supply the plant with over 100,000 bpd of its flagship Maya heavy crude.

Pemex is prepared to sacrifice a large portion of its sales to Asia, according to analysts and traders, with the expansion of its gasoline and diesel production.

($1 = 20.5075 pesos at end-December)

(Reporting by Noe Torres and Valentine Hilaire; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Bernadette Baum)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.