Mexico's Pemex offers support to Cuba to rebuild burned oil facility

MEXICO CITY, Aug 30 - Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex said on Tuesday its executives met with Cuba's ambassador to the country to coordinate support for the reconstruction of an oil storage facility hit by a fire earlier this month on the island.

The heavily-indebted Mexican company said on its Twitter account that it will hold technical meetings to exchange opinions with specialists in charge of the facility's reconstruction, without giving further details.

At the start of August, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador sent at least 85 military personnel and Pemex specialists to Cuba to help quell the fire in fuel tanks at the Matanzas supertanker port east of Havana.

Meanwhile, Cuba said last Friday that it requested technical assistance from the United States for the clean-up after the blaze, which left 16 firefighters dead.

Washington considers Cuba's communist government an enemy and has maintained a tough sanctions regime since former leader Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution.

Lopez Obrador has sought to strengthen ties with Cuba and in June decided not to attend the Summit of the Americas in the United States after Washington's decision to exclude Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the meeting.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

((ana.martinez@thomsonreuters.com; +5255 52827167; Reuters Messaging: ana.martinez.reuters.com@reuters.net; Spanish Desk +562 24374405, Twitter:@ReutersLatam))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.