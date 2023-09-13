Mexico's Pemex new refinery to be working at full capacity this year -energy minister

MEXICO CITY, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's Dos Bocas refinery will work at full capacity this year, Energy Minister Rocio Nahle told local media on Wednesday, following production delays and mounting costs.

Located in Tabasco near the Dos Bocas port, on the country's southern Gulf Coast, the refinery is set to have a capacity to process 340,000 barrels per day.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez Galarza Writing by Carolina Pulice Editing by Stefanie Eschenbacher)

