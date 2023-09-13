News & Insights

US Markets

Mexico's Pemex new refinery to be working at full capacity this year -energy minister

September 13, 2023 — 04:04 pm EDT

Written by Ana Isabel Martinez Galarza for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's Dos Bocas refinery will work at full capacity this year, Energy Minister Rocio Nahle told local media on Wednesday, following production delays and mounting costs.

Located in Tabasco near the Dos Bocas port, on the country's southern Gulf Coast, the refinery is set to have a capacity to process 340,000 barrels per day.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez Galarza Writing by Carolina Pulice Editing by Stefanie Eschenbacher)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsEnergy
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.