Mexico's Pemex, New Fortress Energy agree on $1.5 bln gas project

Adriana Barrera Reuters
Raul Cortes Wrinting by Valentine Hilaire Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

PARAISO, Mexico, July 1 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex and U.S.-based New Fortress Energy Inc NFE.O will resume a $1.5 billion natural gas project in Mexico, Pemex Chief Executive Octavio Romero said on Friday.

