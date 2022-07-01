Mexico's Pemex, New Fortress Energy agree on $1.5 bln gas project

PARAISO, Mexico, July 1 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex and U.S.-based New Fortress Energy Inc NFE.O will resume a $1.5 billion natural gas project in Mexico, Pemex Chief Executive Octavio Romero said on Friday.

