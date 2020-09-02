Mexico's Pemex, Hokchi begin talks over possible shared reservoir

Adds details from ministry, no response from companies

MEXICO CITY, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Mexican national oil company Pemex and Hokchi Energy have begun the first stage of unitization negotiations over a possible offshore shared reservoir in the southern Gulf of Mexico, Mexico's energy ministry told Reuters on Wednesday.

The ministry said that Pemex, formally known as Petroleos Mexicanos, informed it in May that an exploratory well it drilled in its block "infers" the possibility of a shared oil reservoir with an adjacent shallow water area belonging to Hokchi Energy.

The ministry added that the companies have begun talks over a confidentiality agreement that will allow both sides to share technical data.

Hokchi is a unit of Argentina's Pan American Energy which is partially owned by British oil major BP BP.L.

None of the companies involved - Pemex, Hokchi Energy, Pan American Energy or BP - immediately responded to a request for comment.

