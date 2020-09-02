US Markets
BP

Mexico's Pemex, Hokchi begin talks over possible shared reservoir

Contributor
Adriana Barrera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

Mexican national oil company Pemex and Hokchi Energy have begun the first stage of unitization negotiations over a possible offshore shared reservoir in the southern Gulf of Mexico, Mexico's energy ministry told Reuters on Wednesday.

Adds details from ministry, no response from companies

MEXICO CITY, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Mexican national oil company Pemex and Hokchi Energy have begun the first stage of unitization negotiations over a possible offshore shared reservoir in the southern Gulf of Mexico, Mexico's energy ministry told Reuters on Wednesday.

The ministry said that Pemex, formally known as Petroleos Mexicanos, informed it in May that an exploratory well it drilled in its block "infers" the possibility of a shared oil reservoir with an adjacent shallow water area belonging to Hokchi Energy.

The ministry added that the companies have begun talks over a confidentiality agreement that will allow both sides to share technical data.

Hokchi is a unit of Argentina's Pan American Energy which is partially owned by British oil major BP BP.L.

None of the companies involved - Pemex, Hokchi Energy, Pan American Energy or BP - immediately responded to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Additional reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Drazen Jorgic)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BP

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Scale of the U.S. Stimulus Package, Where Money is Being Spent, Saved, and Paid Back

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on Trade Talks to discuss the U.S. stimulus package, where money is being spent, saved and how it will be paid back.

    Aug 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular