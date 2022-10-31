Energy
NFE

Mexico's Pemex gets green light for deepwater gas field's revamped plan

Contributor
Stefanie Eschenbacher Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

Mexico's oil regulator approved on Monday a revamped plan for developing the Lakach deepwater natural gas project, presented by state oil company Pemex, in the first public session chaired by its newly appointed head.

By Stefanie Eschenbacher

MEXICO CITY, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Mexico's oil regulator approved on Monday a revamped plan for developing the Lakach deepwater natural gas project, presented by state oil company Pemex, in the first public session chaired by its newly appointed head.

The Lakach field in the Gulf of Mexico holds up to 937 billion cubic feet of gas reserves. Rising costs have hindered development but officials said it could be key for supplying much-needed gas to the country.

Officials at the National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH), as the regulator is known, raised questions during the session about whether Pemex PEMX.UL could shoulder the massive venture that was abandoned once before.

Ultimately, all officials gave the green light for the development, after Pemex modified its original plan.Initially estimated to cost $1.5 billion, the regulator approved the new plan at $1.79 billion.

Under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Pemex proposed to revive the project along with U.S. liquefied natural gas company New Fortress Energy NFE.O.

(Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher Additional reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez Editing by Marianna Parraga and Marguerita Choy)

((Stefanie.Eschenbacher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NFE

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular