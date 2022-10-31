Mexico's Pemex gets green light for deepwater gas field's revamped plan

MEXICO CITY, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Mexico's oil regulator approved on Monday a revamped plan for developing the Lakach deepwater natural gas project, presented by state oil company Pemex, in the first public session chaired by its newly appointed head.

Officials at the National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH), as the regulator is known, raised questions about whether Pemex PEMX.UL could shoulder the massive venture that was abandoned once before, but ultimately gave green light to the venture, which could be key for supplying gas to the country.

(Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher Editing by Marianna Parraga)

