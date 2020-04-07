Mexico's Pemex faces even higher liquidity risk -Moody's

Adds comments by Moody's, financial details

MEXICO CITY, April 7 (Reuters) - Moody's Investors Services said on Tuesday that the tax relief announced for Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos will likely not be enough to prevent the company from tapping its revolving credit facilities.

The ratings agency has Pemex PEMX.UL, as the heavily indebted company is known, one notch above junk status, while both Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor's recently cut the ratings further.

"We estimate that Pemex will tap the totality of its existing $8.9 billion in committed credit facilities during 2020, which would no longer be available to support cash needs in 2021," it said in a statement.

"This would increase the company's already high liquidity risk in a year when oil demand and prices will continue pressured by limited global economic growth and about $6.2 billion of Pemex's debt mature."

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday that Pemex will receive a royalties cut of 65 billion Mexican pesos ($2.6 billion) for the rest of the year, which Moody's said implies a reduction in the royalty tax rate to about 40%.

It did not specify whether it would impact the company's rating of Baa3 with a negative outlook.

