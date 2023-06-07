News & Insights

Mexico's Pemex CEO says will continue to work on debt through 2024

June 07, 2023

MEXICO CITY, June 7 (Reuters) - Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex will continue taking actions to improve its financial condition and debt profile over rest of 2023 and the following year, Chief Executive Octavio Romero said on Wednesday.

