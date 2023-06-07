Mexico's Pemex CEO says will continue to work on debt through 2024

MEXICO CITY, June 7 (Reuters) - Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex will continue taking actions to improve its financial condition and debt profile over rest of 2023 and the following year, Chief Executive Octavio Romero said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.