Mexico's Pemex and union agree to 4% salary increase

MEXICO CITY, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and its union, the STPRM, agreed to a 4% pay raise and a 2.25% increase in benefits during 2022-2023 salary negotiations, Pemex said in a statement on Thursday.

The agreement is the first made under union leader Ricardo Aldana, a longtime veteran of the company who won by a landslide at the beginning of the year.

Aldana is a close ally of former leader Romero Deschamps, who stepped down in 2019 amid allegations of corruption.

The wage hike announced Thursday is slightly above last year's raise of 3.4%, though still far below Mexico's annual inflation rate, which hit 8.15% in the year through July.

