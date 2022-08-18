Mexico's Pemex and union agree to 4% salary increase

MEXICO CITY, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex and its union, known as the STPRM, agreed to a 4% raise in 2022-2023 salary negotiations, along with a 2.25% increase in benefits, Pemex said in a statement on Thursday.

